MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho community is mourning the death of one of its chemistry professors.

According to KREM 2 reporter Taylor Viydo, Bitterwolf collapsed while in his office on Wednesday and was later pronounced dead. A spokesperson with the U of I told Viydo that Bitterwolf sent a note to colleagues telling them he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Bitterwolf has been a faculty member at the university since 1988. He taught at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis prior to his time at the U of I and was a Navy veteran, according to University of Idaho President Chuck Staben.

"It is with great sadness that we share with you the death of Tom Bitterwolf, a professor of chemistry in the College of Science," Staben wrote in an email addressed to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday.

“He [Bitterwolf] was an organometallic chemist with incredible skill in mentoring and engaging students," he continued.

Bitterwolf was named a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2014 and received many awards for excellence during his teaching career, Staben said. He was also involved in Boy Scouts.

“Please keep his wife and daughters in your thoughts during this time,” Staben wrote.

Students impacted by the loss are encouraged to contact the Counseling and Testing Center at 208-885-6716. Faculty and staff in need of resources can use their free and confidential Employee Assistance Plan benefits.