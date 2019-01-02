MOSCOW, Idaho — A police report from the Moscow Police Department says that University of Idaho professor Denise Bennett was involved in a domestic dispute with her husband over her alleged recent drug use.

According to the police report filed on Nov. 4, 2018, officers responded to domestic dispute at Bennett's home between her and her husband Bradley. The report states that both Bennetts denied that a physical confrontation had occurred.

The report also says that the dispute and marital issues were due to "[Denise] Bennett's recent methamphetamine usage." Bennett told officers she had last used methamphetamine on Nov. 3, 2018. Police did not recover any meth at the scene or on in Bennett's possession. She told police she was "doing crazy things" to try and get a reaction out of her husband.

Officers noted that Bennett "looked and acted despondent." She told officers both her work and her home life were"sh**," according to the report.

In the report, an officer states the couple told police that Bennett had attempted to hide her husband's guns "under a blanket in her vehicle so she could sell them later without Bradley knowing."

She said she did this to "hurt his feelings," the report says.

The police report said she agreed to speak to someone from Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse but did not want to speak with the Latah Recovery Center. She was then taken to the Moscow Police Department where she met with a ATVP liaison and a family member.

RELATED: UI says alert about professor Denise Bennett was specific due to safety concerns about student protest

Bennett was the subject of a UI Vandal Alert sent to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday stating that she was banned from campus due to "recent admittance to police of meth use and access to firearms." It also instructed people to call the police if she was seen on campus.

The university had placed Bennett on administrative leave on Jan. 24 after speaking out about grant funding.

A petition calling for the reinstatement of Bennett, a journalism and mass media professor, started by her students using the hashtag #reinstatedenise had received over 1,000 signatures as of Thursday. The students said the university had shown a "lack of interest over what the students have to say.

On Wednesday, students held a walkout in support of Bennett. Her husband attended and said the situation made him "afraid to be an alumni of the University of Idaho."

The university sent out an email to students, faculty and staff on Thursday stating that the reason behind the information contained in the Vandal Alert being more specific than normal was due to concerns over Bennett potentially attending a student protest that had been scheduled for Wednesday morning.