POTLACH, Idaho — As Hurricane Florence ravaged the Carolinas last month, students in northwest Idaho decided they wanted to do their part to help the victims.

More than 250 Potlach Elementary students in kindergarten through sixth grade organized a penny drive that raised $1,975 for Red Cross disaster relief.

The hurricane hit close to home for one student who said they wanted to help the “hurricane people” because their family experience a hurricane in Texas.

Another student said she donated to the Red Cross “because they help so many people and animals when their houses are being destroyed.”

The students presented Red Cross volunteer Vickie Lawrence of Potlach with the check at an assembly earlier this month.

Each class also won a prize for the money they collected but that was not the motivation behind their generosity.

“The kids really embraced the spirit of giving and didn’t care in the end if they earned a pizza party or 10 minutes of extra recess. They were just as blown away as we were,” second grade teacher Katie Payne said.

The Red Cross of Greater Idaho and Montana has deployed more than 30 volunteers and staffers to the Carolinas and Virginia to provide help and hope to families impacted by Hurricane Florence. The region is also sending volunteers and staff to the Gulf Coast in response to Hurricane Michael.

You can support Red Cross disaster relief by visiting www.redcross.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS.

© 2018 KREM