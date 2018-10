MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho and Idaho State University are renewing friendly cross state football rivalry on Saturday.

This has led to a friendly wager between the mayors of Pocatello and Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert accepted Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad’s bet on the game. The mayor of the losing team will have to wear a tie of the mayor of the winning team’s choosing at a city council meeting.

