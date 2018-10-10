The lockdown at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has been lifted after they received a threat over the phone Wednesday afternoon.

Moscow officials said the hospital had received a threat of a potentially hazardous device at the facility around 1:25 p.m. Moscow Police and Fire responded to the hospital and as of 3:20 p.m.they had done a complete security sweep.

Gritman Medical Center leaders said they locked down the building as a precaution while they work to determine the nature of the possible threat. They say all patients are safe. They also said locking down the hospital is not something they take lightly.

