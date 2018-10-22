LATAH CO., Idaho — A 45-year-old woman, Laura Taylor, was found by search and rescue crews in the Bovill area of Latah County Sunday. Taylor was hunting with her fiancé near Hidden Creek on Saturday afternoon when she went missing.

The couple was driving around 10 a.m. looking for deer, when Taylor spotted one and got out to pursue the animal.

After Taylor had been gone for around two hours, her fiancé went to look for her. Once 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning hit, he returned home,

Taylor told KREM two black bears began to stalk her and she lost track of where she was.

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Taylor was missing early Sunday morning, prompting search and rescue crews to be dispatched.

Taylor was found Sunday near the intersection of Hidden Creek Road and Forest Service Road 498 around 1:30 p.m.

Taylor had fallen down a ravine and was rescued on horseback.

“So for everyone to know my mom is okay. I just got home from seeing her. She was horse backed out of a deep ravine. She was beat up hit her head some skin missing off her foot. But needless to say she will make it. I got to give her a hug. Thank you to the Latah county search and rescue and to everyone who took their time to make sure my mom was found safe and okay,” Kendra Coleman, Taylor’s daughter said on her Facebook page.

Taylor had minor injuries and refused treatment or hospital transport.

Latah County Search and Rescue, The Deary Fire Department, and a Lifeflight helicopter all aided in the search.

Clarification: KREM originally received incorrect information regarding this story and later updated the story with the correct information obtained from Laura Taylor.

© 2018 KREM