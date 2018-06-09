LATAH COUNTY, Wash. — The Latah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 54-year-old Yvonne Louise Danich, also known as Yvonne Louise Abbott.

A missing person report was issued for Danich on Monday, September 3. She was last seen in the Moscow area on August 25.

She is described as 5' 7", with brown hair and blue eyes. Danich may be driving a Silver 2007 Suzuki XL7 with Idaho Plate 1LC2896.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Detective Ryan Weaver at the Latah County Sheriff's Office at 208-882-2216.

