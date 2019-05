LEWISTON, Idaho — Homes and businesses are being evacuated due to a chlorine leak in Downtown Lewiston.

City of Lewiston Public Information Officer Carol Maurer said the leak originated at OXARC at 2513 3rd Avenue.

The Lewiston Fire Department is asking everyone within 500 feet of OXARC to evacuate and avoid the area.

The Region Two Hazardous Materials Response Team is on their way to the scene.