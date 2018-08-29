MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police officials confirmed a bobcat sighting this morning near St. Mary’s School on North Monroe Street.

Today is the first day of school in Moscow.

At last check, officers have been unable to locate the animal.

Bobcats, also known as lynx, are native to Idaho. They are spotted in counties across Idaho throughout the year.

For more information on bobcats, you can visit the Idaho Fish and Game website.

KREM 2 will share a photo of the bobcat should it become available.

