Larger recycling carts available for Spokane residents starting June

New 96-gallon recycling carts will be delivered to those who need more room for their recyclables.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Larger, 96-gallon recycling carts will be delivered to Spokane residents starting in June.

According to a press release from the City of Spokane, the city is offering the larger carts after Spokane implemented the new every other week recycling collection schedule on May 3.

The switch was put in place to help the city manage rising costs of the recycling program without charging customers more. Between 2013 and 2020, the cost to manage the city's recyclables grew from $14,000 to $1.4 million; an increase of 100 times the original cost.

Customers who need a larger cart to manage their recyclables on the new schedule can call or contact 3-1-1 online to request a cart.

The swaps will occur during the first two weeks of June. They will be scheduled for customers’ collection days on their recycling week. Customers were assigned recycling pick up days on either a Week A or B schedule. Week A customers will get new carts between Tuesday, June 1, and Saturday, June 5. Week B customers will receive the larger carts the week of June 7 on their regular recycling day.

The city’s Public Works Director Marlene Feist said recycling is an important aspect of city function.

“Recycling is an important part of the City’s solid waste collection and disposal system that stresses ‘reduce, reuse and recycle.’ The change to every other week recycling collection will allow the City to maintain a robust recycling program, while managing rising costs,” Feist said.

As a reminder, Spokane Recycling Services has a list of items that should and should not be recycled.

Items that belong in the recycling carts are clean and dry paper, metal, plastic and glass.

Items that should not be recycled are food, liquid, plastic bags, cords, batteries, needles and more.