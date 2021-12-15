At least 4 buildings damaged in massive downtown Olympia fire

A dozen small businesses were also impacted by the blaze, according to a statement from Olympia City Manager Jay Burney.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A massive fire in downtown Olympia destroyed an apartment building that was still under construction and damaged at least three other buildings Wednesday morning.

A dozen small businesses were also impacted by the blaze, according to a statement from Olympia City Manager Jay Burney.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the five-story building on Capitol Way N between Thurston Avenue NW and Olympia Avenue NW, according to the Olympia Fire Department.

The fire could be seen for miles, and people downtown told KING 5 they felt the heat from the fire blocks away.

Here is more footage from our 3rd Alarm Commercial Structure Fire this morning on Capitol Way North. The cause is still currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/u6NTyRvxv1 — Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) December 16, 2021

Multiple streets are still blocked Thursday morning as crews continue to monitor the fire and work on putting out hotspots. The following streets remain closed:

Capitol Blvd North and State Street intersection

Olympia Avenue NW

Columbia Street NW

Washington Street NW

All bus stops north of Capital Way and State Avenue are closed, according to Intercity Transit.

Olympia Fire is operating at a large commercial fire downtown at 302 Capitol Way N, The fire started in a 5 story building that was under construction and spread to 3 other buildings. More information will be released soon. pic.twitter.com/erAvaA5XyH — Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) December 15, 2021

No one was injured in the fire, according to Burney.

It's still unknown how the fire started.

The Seattle Branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending special agents, certified fire investigators and an accelerant detection K9 to help with the investigation.

The City of Olympia is looking into "what help looks like" for several businesses and organizations impacted by the fire, including Revival Motors and Coffee, Pete Lea's Automotive Medical Center, and the Union Gospel Vision Clinic, which offers eye exams and glasses at no cost to those in need.

Pete Lea's Automotive Medical Center was likely destroyed in the fire. Debris from the apartment complex crashed onto the roof.

"Devastating for all of us," Owner Pete Lea said. "Heartbroken. A legacy is gone."

Lea's father opened the business in 1971.

"I love this place. I grew up here," Lea said.

Devon Woolett lived in the apartment next door to the construction site. He and his 15-year-old son ran out of their home with only the clothes on their backs.

"You never think it's going to happen to you," Woolett said.

He and his son are staying at an Olympia hotel. Woolett said the "4 the Love Foundation" is offering to help his family recover.

"I'm just glad everyone is safe," Woolett said.

The five-story apartment building that was destroyed was set to open in the summer of 2022. Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby said the fire is a "setback" for the city's efforts to revive downtown.

"Heartbreaking is a perfect description," said Selby. "As well as grieving."

Multiple people shared videos of the fire on social media with KING 5:

Northwest of Olympia, West Pierce Fire responded to another large commercial fire in Lakewood near Gravelly Lake Drive SW and Mt Tacoma Drive SW around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Flames could be seen coming from the vacant structure's roof along with plumes of smoke.

Gravelly Lake Drive was closed from Lake Grove Street to Mt Tacoma Drive SW, according to West Pierce Fire, but reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Crews reported that the fire was under control shortly after 9 a.m.

These fires occurred the same morning that two fires broke out earlier Wednesday in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood and multiple vehicle fires in Tukwila.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.