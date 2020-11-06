Editor's note: Above video is a report on changes to Silverwood Theme Park's operations

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — While large events around the country have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Coeur d'Alene is preparing for a summer comeback.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced on Thursday that the state would enter into Stage 4 of its reopening plan on Saturday, June 13, meaning that 100% of businesses can reopen and people can gather in groups of more than 50. Sporting venues and nightclubs can also reopen with reduced capacity and social distancing protocols.

Meanwhile, Spokane County is still in Phase 2 of Washington state's reopening plan. Restaurants have reopened at half of their normal capacity, large events are still banned, and gatherings are allowed with only five people or fewer.

Bands on Boats, a summer concert series held by Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises, kicks off on June 27 with a performance from Shane Smith and the Saints. Tickets are $27.50.

On July 11, Brewfest is returning to Coeur d'Alene's McEuen Park for the fourth year. Attendees will be able to sample more than 30 brews and enjoy a variety of different food from 1 to 8 p.m.

Car d'Alene, a classic car show that typically draws hundreds of people to the downtown area every year, is also preparing for its July return.

The cruise is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 17, with the car show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.

The Coeur d'Alene Flea Market is also planned for the last Sunday of the month beginning June 28. According to its Facebook event description, 20 vendors will offer local handmade goods, antiques and artisan foods.

More than 1,500 people have already expressed their interest in the event on Facebook.

Boulder Beach and Silverwood Theme Park in Athol reopened on May 30 during Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan. They are operating at a controlled, reduced capacity to maintain social distancing guidelines.

While Spokane County Fair organizers announced this week that the event would be held virtually, the North Idaho State Fair in Coeur d'Alene is still proceeding as planned on Aug. 26-30.

It's worth noting, though, that the Fourth of July fireworks display in Coeur d'Alene has been canceled this year. The parade and other festivities are moving forward as planned in Coeur d'Alene Park.

