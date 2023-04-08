2 killed, 9 mobile homes destroyed in Lakewood fire

A brush fire extended into the Jamestown Mobile Home Park Friday afternoon.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Officials have confirmed two men were killed and at least nine homes were destroyed and several more were heavily damaged in a brush fire in Lakewood's Woodbrook neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire in the Jamestown Mobile Home Park near 146th Street SW and Murray Road at about 2:20 p.m., according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Adams.

The fire was "moving quickly," and crews were unable to put it out before it spread to homes. Access was difficult trying to get hose lines to the area, Adams said.

”I saw smoke coming up from the street and then all of a sudden flames. It wasn’t a fire. It was an inferno,” said Helga Drivas, who lives nearby.

At least eight homes were destroyed and four to six were heavily damaged, according to Adams.

Neighbors jumped into action, trying to put out the flames before fire crews arrived.

“It just escalated so quickly it was just jumping and jumping and we were out with our hoses helping as much as we could,” said Janine Metrician. “It’s horrific, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Crews are putting out hot spots and have asked contractors to bring in excavators to move debris and cool the area.

Residents have been evacuated, and crews are going through homes to make sure everyone is accounted for. There are no known injuries, and no one was taken to the hospital.

“I’m feeling really bad that there’s lives that were lost and people that lost their homes. I can’t imagine,” said Jaclyn Jameson, who witnessed the fire.

The Tillicum American Lake Gardens Community Center is open to help anyone displaced by the fire with food, shelter and other supplies.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.