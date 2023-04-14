Lakeland Joint School District ends counseling contract with Heritage Health

The board decided 3-2 to discontinue the use of district facilities for parent-approved therapy. Trustees Randi Bain and Bob Jones voted against the decision.

IDAHO, USA — The Lakeland Joint School District board of trustees decided Monday not to renew a no-cost contract with Heritage Health that allows students to meet with counselors on Lakeland campuses.

The contract allows parents to set up counseling appointments on school campuses, reducing the burden of transportation, the amount of class time a student misses and the cost for parents to arrange for travel.

“There are some of our kids who definitely benefit from that time, who would not receive those services, because parents cannot get them to their appointments,” said District Superintendent Lisa Arnold. “Really this is about providing a helpful service to students to make it more easily accessible for some parents.”

The board decided 3-2 to discontinue the use of district facilities for parent-approved therapy. Trustees Randi Bain and Bob Jones voted against the decision.

