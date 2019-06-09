SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Lake Pend Oreille School District in Sandpoint said they’re expanding their partnership with the police department.

Schools in and around Sandpoint will have an extra school resource officer this year.

Dave Giffin has been a Sandpoint Police Officer for close to two decades now. His new beat is looking over students at Sandpoint Middle School.

"Never been around this many kid at one time," Giffin said.

Tuesday was Giffin's first day on the assignment. He's the newest school resource officer for the district.

"It's getting to know the kids and hopefully getting them on the right path," he said.

Giffin is following in the footsteps of his colleague, officer Spencer Smith. Smith has been the School Resource Officer for the entire district over the last seven years. His stint has worked out so well, the district decided to expand the program.

The city signed off on the agreement just a couple of weeks ago. Both officers will cover the whole district, but Giffin will be based at the middle school while Smith will stay at the high school. Under the expansion, three new elementary schools will also be covered.

"I've been met with nothing but elation that I've come into the school. Everybody is so happy that I'm here," Giffin said.

The purpose of adding a new SRO not only enhanced security, but also educated kids about law enforcement and establishing trust. Giffin said it's never too early to start that. He'll also teach a criminal investigation class.

