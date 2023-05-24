Police investigating possible threat at Lake City High School

An increased police presence will be at the high school all day Wednesday as police investigate a possible threat shared to Snapchat.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Public Schools and local law enforcement are investigating a possible threat made at Lake City High School, according to a Facebook post from the district.

In response to the possible threat, school district officials say there will be an "enhanced law enforcement presence" at the high school on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. The investigation into the threat is ongoing at this time.

The district was made aware of a screenshot shared on Snapchat by a Lake City High School student late Tuesday evening. That screenshot was reportedly about a possible threat at the school the following day.

The district did not share details about the nature of the threat.

To ensure student and staff safety, the district said an increased police presence will be at Lake City all day on Wednesday. District officials are working with police and will share more information as the investigation continues.

"Coeur d’Alene Schools and our law enforcement partners take all threats of violence seriously and investigate each one," the district said via Facebook. "We urge our students, parents, and community members to tell someone - a teacher, administrator, school resource officer, police department, etc. any time suspicious activity is seen or heard."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

