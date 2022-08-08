Celebrating International Cat Day!

KREM asked you to send in photos of your cat, and here's some of our favorites!

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's international cat day, and we asked the viewers to send in their favorite cat photos to celebrate their furry feline friends. Here are some highlights from our viewer submissions!

Loki, sent in from a viewer, is surrounded by hearts and flowers.

A kitty drapes itself over its owner's head.

Chuck's a little angry! Maybe some treats will help. Or pets.

Finally, Yoda & Dreamer watching Up with KREM from Post Falls.

Thanks for sending in your cat pictures! Celebrate your cats with some extra cuddles and love this International Cat Day.

