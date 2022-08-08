x
Celebrating International Cat Day!

KREM asked you to send in photos of your cat, and here's some of our favorites!
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's international cat day, and we asked the viewers to send in their favorite cat photos to celebrate their furry feline friends. Here are some highlights from our viewer submissions!

Credit: KREM Viewer

Loki, sent in from a viewer, is surrounded by hearts and flowers.

Credit: KREM Viewer

A kitty drapes itself over its owner's head. 

Credit: KREM Viewer

Chuck's a little angry! Maybe some treats will help. Or pets.

Credit: KREM Viewer

Finally, Yoda & Dreamer watching Up with KREM from Post Falls. 

Thanks for sending in your cat pictures! Celebrate your cats with some extra cuddles and love this International Cat Day. 

