A KREM 2 Original documentary “Fight Town” on the amazing success of one Spokane mixed martial arts gym will make its premiere Monday and Tuesday.

Enter to win tickets to see Fight Town at its premiere Monday

Fight Town chronicles the colorful characters of the burgeoning and wildly successful Sik-Jitsu gym over the last decade. The documentary follows coach Rick Little and his three standout professionals: Julianna Pena, Michael Chiesa and Sam Sicilia as they eventually earn UFC contracts while staying “loyal to the soil” by continuing to train in Spokane.

The hour-long documentary makes its theatrical debut Monday, October 22 at 8 p.m. at the new Movie & Dinner theater at Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights. The public is invited to enter to win two free tickets to this premiere by clicking here. A limited number of tickets are available. KREM Sports Director Darnay Tripp will host this event. Tripp and KREM Photojournalist Brett Allbery directed and produced the documentary.

Fight Town makes its broadcast premiere Tuesday, October 23 at 7 p.m. on KREM 2.

© 2018 KREM