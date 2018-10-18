A KREM 2 Original documentary “Fight Town” on the amazing success of one Spokane mixed martial arts gym is making its broadcast premiere on KREM 2 on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

You can watch the documentary on television or by streaming it live on KREM.com.

Fight Town chronicles the colorful characters of the burgeoning and wildly successful Sik-Jitsu gym over the last decade. The documentary follows coach Rick Little and his three standout professionals: Julianna Pena, Michael Chiesa and Sam Sicilia as they eventually earn UFC contracts while staying “loyal to the soil” by continuing to train in Spokane.

The hour-long documentary made its theatrical debut Monday, October 22 at 8 p.m. at the new Movie & Dinner theater at Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights. A limited number of tickets were available for the theatrical debut.

Watch the creators of "Fight Town" answer questions about the documentary ahead of its TV premiere:

KREM Sports Director Darnay Tripp hosted the event. Tripp and KREM Photojournalist Brett Allbery directed and produced the documentary.

