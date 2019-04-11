SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 News has promoted Whitney Ward to main anchor of its early evening newscasts. She will join co-anchors Mark Hanrahan and Tom Sherry. Whitney will continue her impactful work as chief investigative reporter for the station.

Whitney joined KREM in 2013. She started as an anchor of the station’s weekend newscasts before moving to anchor its late evening newscasts. During the last six years she’s also served as KREM’s chief investigative reporter, winning three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for her investigations into Idaho’s foster care system, WSU’s Bear Center and widespread water contamination around Fairchild Air Force Base.

Whitney’s relentless investigations across multiple years into how state and federal government responded to Washington’s catastrophic wildfire seasons in 2014 and 2015 consistently broke new information in her quest for solutions to future large wildfires. In addition to writing, Whitney also shoots and edits many of her stories.

“We’re thrilled to add Whitney to our main anchor team,” said R.J. Merritt, KREM’s President and General Manager. “Whitney’s talents as an investigator, storyteller, and strong newsroom leader make a great addition to our team. Our audience knows and trusts Whitney from almost seven years as an outstanding KREM journalist. We’re excited to see her strong talents develop in a bigger role.”

Whitney grew up in western Washington. She attended Eastern Washington University for three years before transferring to Washington State University and graduating from the school’s Murrow College with a degree in broadcast journalism. After graduation, Whitney worked as an anchor/reporter in Bismarck, Youngstown and the Tri-Cities before joining KREM.

“I’m ecstatic for this opportunity to tell the great stories of the amazing people who live in the Inland Northwest and to investigate the problems in our community to find solutions to make this region better,” said Whitney. “I love anchoring with Mark and Tom! I’m delighted I get to work with them even more closely.”

Whitney lives in north Spokane County with her husband, two children and one very large dog.