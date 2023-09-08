Public invited to grand opening of Kramer Bridge in Liberty Lake

The community is invited to the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. at the south end of the bridge.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The new Kramer Bridge in Spokane will open to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Liberty Lake Kramer Bridge crosses I-90 and East 90 between East Country Vista Drive and East Mission Avenue. The community is invited to the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. at the south end of the bridge.

After the ceremony, the city of Liberty Lake will host a bike and golf cart parade across the bridge.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) representatives will be joined by local officials to celebrate the grand opening. Funded back in 2015, the bridge could help reduce firefighting response times. Students will also have easier access to Ridgeline High School.

Kramer Bridge has protected sidewalks that will connect to a future trail system.

For more information on the bridge, click here.

