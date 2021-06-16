Kootenai Humane Society overwhelmed with adoption requests for 85 abandoned dogs

Of the 85 dogs, there are nine puppies, eight others are being treated at an animal hospital, five mothers are with foster parents and ready to have their babies.

KELLOGG, Idaho — The Kootenai Humane Society is overwhelmed with requests to adopt the 85 dogs who were found abandoned in a Kellogg home this week.

Of the 85 dogs, there are nine puppies, eight others are being treated at an animal hospital, five mothers are with foster parents and ready to have their babies. One dog was found dead, one has been euthanized.

That leaves 66 in the care of the humane society.

Overnight, it received 130 adoption requests. While staff are pleased with this response from the community, they are asking for patience.

Over the next few days, the humane society is working quickly to prepare the dogs for adoption. Executive Director Debbie Jeffrey said some of the dogs are already fixed and checked out by the vet.

Last night, one of the foster families shared some good news. One of the dogs gave birth to three puppies.

“They're doing okay,” Jeffrey said. “She's a good mom and they’re nursing.”

If you would like to adopt, fill out an application on the humane society’s website. Visits are by appointment only.

On Wednesday, the humane society’s internet went down. This made it difficult for staff to process all the adoption applications.

Jeffrey said they are hopeful the dogs will be available by next week, if not sooner.

"Just give us a little time to get through the, the abundance of request I mean, obviously we have more requests than we have dogs. But as the pregnant dogs have their puppies they will become available for pick up on the website," Jeffrey said.

Meanwhile, the Kellogg Police Department is investigating the case.

Sergeant Paul Twidt told KREM 2’s Amanda Roley they are still tracking down the owner.

When she is found, Twidt expects she will be charged with 85 counts of animal cruelty. So far, he said there is no indication the owner was running a puppy mill since no one was aware of the dogs.

The Prosecutors office has the final say on what charges are officially filed.

According to Idaho code, the penalty for the first violation of animal cruelty includes no more than six months in jail and a fine ranging from $100 to $5,000. The penalties are more severe for second and third violations.

Meantime, the humane society is grateful for the recent food donations and now have an abundance of dog food for the whole shelter.