Kootenai Health on track for nonprofit conversion

Deadline for the conversion to a nonprofit is Dec. 31.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is on track to complete its conversion to a nonprofit by the end of the year, officials said Wednesday.

Trustees voted in May to assume the operations of Kootenai Health, Inc., a nonprofit organization. Since, hospital district staff and outside advisers have worked to implement transition plans, including employee benefits conversions and financial asset migration.

Deadline for the conversion is Dec. 31. Once complete, the board of trustees that was in place in May will remain intact. Future board members will be appointed rather than elected.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.