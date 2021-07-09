3 things to know Wednesday

Kootenai Health flooded with COVID-19 patients, WSU Athletics to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test, Mark Few cited for DUI

Kootenai Health started seeing patients in its Health Resource Center on Monday as the state transitions into Crisis Standards of Care in north and central Idaho.

Kootenai Health leaders made the decision on Aug. 20 to convert the hospital's largest conference room in the Health Resource Center into a patient care area dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Seven patients were moved into the Health Resource Center COVID-19 unit late Monday afternoon. It can accommodate up to 22 patients, according to the hospital. Read more

Washington State University Athletics will require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test for fans starting with home games at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in October.

WSU Athletics, in alignment with football partners in Washington, Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Huskies, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans 12 years of age and older. Read more

Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few was cited for driving under the influence Monday night in Coeur d’Alene, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police report.