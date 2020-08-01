HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies rescued a 64-year-old woman from sinking vehicle in Hayden Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kootenai County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins, the KCSO and Northern Lakes Fire and EMS responded to the Honeysuckle Boat Launch on Hayden Lake after reports of a vehicle that drove into the water at about 1:50 p.m.

After arriving on scene, deputies noticed a 64-year-old woman was still in the vehicle, according to Higgins. A citizen attempted to free the woman, but couldn't get a door open or break a window and had to swim back to shore due to cold water temperatures.

Deputies pulled the vehicle back to the dock and punched out the rear window, freeing the woman, according to Higgins. The accident is still under investigation but alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor, Higgins said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for possible hypothermia. She is believed to be the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, according to Higgins.

