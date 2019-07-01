POST FALLS, Idaho – Authorities with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office say a 54-year-old woman has died after her car was submerged in the Spokane River.

A citizen called 911 after seeing the car shortly before 8 a.m., according to Detective Dennis Stinebaugh.

A dive team with the sheriff's office removed the woman from the vehicle near Idaho Street and Anchor Way. She was critically injured and taken to Kootenai Health.

The woman later died of her injuries.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident but does not suspect foul play.

The woman's identity will be released once her family is notified.