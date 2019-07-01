POST FALLS, Idaho – Authorities with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office say a woman is critically hurt after her car was submerged in the Spokane River.

A dive team with the sheriff's office removed the woman from the vehicle submerged near Idaho Street and Anchor Way. This is close to the Red Lion Temp's on the River.

A citizen called 911 after seeing the car shortly before 8 a.m., Stinebaugh said. Detective Dennis Stinebaugh said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Stinebaugh said the dive team is still trying to remove the woman's vehicle from the river.

KREM has a crew on the way to gain more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.