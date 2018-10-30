POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County detectives said Tuesday it is too early to tell if Idaho’s Stand Your Ground law applies in the case in Post Falls where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder in his home.

The suspect who died has been identified as Mitchell Payette, a 24-year-old Post Falls man. The man who shot him, who was living inside a home down this driveway is 21-years-old. KREM has decided not to identify the man because he has not been charged with a crime at this point.

Investigators said it appears Payette was breaking into the home when he woke up the people living there. The man inside fatally shot Payette. Detectives had said it appeared Payette was armed himself and was acting aggressive.

Earlier in 2018, Idaho lawmaker passed an updated version of the Stand Your Ground Law. It allows Idahoans to use deadly force instead of retreating.

The text of the law lists instances where homicide is justifiable. This includes defending a home against someone who violently enters. The law also states that someone who illegally enters a home is presumed to be doing so to commit a crime.

How does that compare to Washington's law? State code lists instances where use of force is permitted. It’s not as clear as Idaho’s law.

Washington’s law includes preventing injury in the event of a malicious trespass. Homicide is justifiable when the person has "reasonable ground" that they or someone else nearby is in imminent danger, according to the law.

