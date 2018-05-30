ATHOL, Idaho -- A school district in North Idaho is hoping armed guards can help keep kids safe.

Lakeland School District’s first armed guard will be at Athol Elementary. That isn’t the only change coming to the school. They are also getting rid of the “gun free zone” signs. District leaders said parents made it clear they do not want their schools to be so called "soft targets."

"I think people are just tired. Tired of the new norm," Assistant Superintendent Lisa Sexton said.

For the last year, the Lakeland school district looked at ways to improve school safety. This included talking to parents.

"And when they send their kids to us, they expect us to send them back to them at the end of the day looking the same way they came," Sexton said.

Parents floated the idea of arming teachers, but administrators ultimately did not like the idea. They decided that trained guards with firearms was the best solution.

"We want our kids safe. And unfortunately, this is the next level of safety that we have to provide," Sexton explained.

The guards, who will be former law enforcement or military members with clean records, will strictly be assigned to security. The first guard will go to Athol Elementary. Its distance from nearby law enforcement agencies played a factor there.

"They had a 911 call this year and it was 22 minutes, I think, the response time," she said.

Signs will be changed to let potential shooters know someone on campus is armed. It is a security plan the district hopes it never has to use.

"We just want people who are looking to do harm to know that it's not going to be easy in our schools and that they need to move on," Sexton explained.

The guard will be here starting next school year. The plan is to eventually have them at all the district's schools. For now, the guard here will be paid for using levy money that had been earmarked for school security.

© 2018 KREM