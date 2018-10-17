It happened in just a few seconds. Back in August, a security guard at the Global Credit Union in Coeur d’Alene shot and killed in armed suspect.

Joshua Martz showed up to the bank, cocked his gun, but was then shot at by the guard. Martz was a manager at the bank but walked off the job earlier this summer. Detectives had said that he clashed with coworkers and they considered him to be a threat.

KREM put in a records request for surveillance video of what happened inside the bank that day. At the time, it seemed pretty clear that this guard prevented disaster and the video shows that.

It took a security guard just seconds to respond to an armed suspect entering a CDA bank in August. The guard was hired due to threats the suspect, a former employee, had made.



Many are calling the guard a hero due to his actions.



Martz was wearing a motorcycle helmet and it appears he cocks his gun before starting to raise it. The cameras show how ready the guard was. You can see him start to reach for his gun almost immediately after he sees Martz. The security guard shot him three times. He then started to run away but collapsed and died before getting out of the building.

After the shooting, the guard stays ready, making sure Martz doesn't come back.

As for Coeur d'Alene Police, they said it was pretty clear the guard didn't commit a crime and acted appropriately.

