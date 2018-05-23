POST FALLS, Idaho -- UFO’s in North Idaho? A Post Fall man’s this video is making its rounds online and it has got some people asking that very question.

Jose Ramos said he had no idea what he had just seen after he took a second look at a video he shot Monday.

“I didn’t hear anything, I didn’t see anything until I replayed it,” Ramos said.

Ramos said his girlfriend was taking a cruise in her new car by their Post Falls home. Ramos wanted to capture the moment on video. But he captured something else as well; possibly something from another universe.

“I just thought it was a coincidence that right as she’s driving by something zooms right past,” Ramos said. “All I was thinking it must have been a UFO or something.”

If you look closely and carefully at the video you can see a small object fly right above the car.

Robert Rees, a local drone expert, said it is probably a drone. He said based on the size and sound it made it is probably a FPV Drone. These types of drones can go up to 60 mph and are often used for racing.

© 2018 KREM