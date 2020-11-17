Twin Lakes man paralyzed in 2015 windstorm uses his experience to inspire others

Jordan Simon was paralyzed in the historic 2015 windstorm, and lived through another devastating crash two years later.

TWIN LAKES, Idaho — Twin Lakes native Jordan Simon's life was completely changed by a historic windstorm that hit the Inland Northwest in 2015. Now, he's using his experience to help others.

The National Weather Service recorded wind speeds near 77 miles an hour on Nov. 17, 2015, which is nearly strong enough to be a Category One hurricane. The storm left nearly 200,000 people without power and killed two.

That day, Simon left work early to go hunting.

"Then fate took me another way," he said.

A massive tree fell onto Simon's truck, paralyzing him from the waist down.

However, the accident didn't slow him down. After months of rehabilitation, he was able to drive again using an adaptive truck. Even after another car crash threatened to take the use of his arms in 2017, Simon said he remained determined to keep doing the things he loved.

"I bought my new truck when I couldn't move my left arm. It was going to happen one way or another," he said.

Simon is still hunting, fishing and camping to this day, and after the coronavirus pandemic passes he hopes he can travel and reach out to people who were injured.

Simon is currently converting a trailer into a camper that he can take with him around the country.

"I am going to build my own cabinets and countertops and I already built the bed for it that sits me up and down," he said. "Once this corona blows over I can take it around and show people that were recently injured what can be done. It will tell people that they can do it, it just looks a little different."

In return, Simon hopes those he's impacted can pass the message on to others.