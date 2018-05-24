RATHDRUM, Idaho-- Dozens of people gathered at Betty Kiefer Elementary School on Wednesday to speak out against an effort to build tiny homes.

The Pathfinder Tiny House Village, an initiative led by Kaleidoscope Community Services, hopes to create housing options for single moms, veterans, people recovering from addiction or any individual in need of housing options.

The plans call for 10 tiny homes on the outskirts of Rathdrum.

Developers say that the tiny homes community will have 24-hour security on the property.

Anyone wishing to live in a tiny home must have a job lined up and must undergo random drug testing. Residents will also be prescreened and referred by social services. That is in addition to the rules that regulate anyone with a violent history or past sexual convictions from moving in.

Dozens of people attending meeting in #Rathdrum... many of them to speak against an effort to build “tiny homes” here pic.twitter.com/AY4kGzAwhB — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) May 24, 2018

Developers say that the initiative would cost $176,000 each year to operate.

A person's length of stay would depend on their overall success in the workforce and the availability of permanent housing.

The project is still in the preliminary stages and will need to be approved by the Kootenai County.

Even with the regulations, community members are worried that the tiny homes will lead to an increase in crime.

Things getting really heated here. Several people just walked out. Several more have openly yelled at the presenter. pic.twitter.com/zzJk4xcLsv — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) May 24, 2018

