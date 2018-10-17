SPOKANE, Wash. — The annoying white bugs that swarm every fall are back.

The bugs are called smoky-winged ash aphids. Entomologist Richard Zack at Washington State University said the pesky creatures are right on schedule. We start to see them disappear by about Halloween, and they are most active during the warmest part of the day in the fall – mid to late afternoon.

If you see them swarming, it means the females making their way to ash trees to lay their eggs.

They’re ending up at this ash tree in my yard. pic.twitter.com/qZBEcd3sXZ — DaveSomers (@DaveSomers) October 17, 2018

