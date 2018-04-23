ATHOL, Idaho – Get excited! Silverwood Theme Park is opening in just a few weeks!

The theme park will open its doors on Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park is open Saturday and Sunday only until it opens for week days on May 28.

To top it all off, Silverwood is offering tickets for $19.88 on May 5 and 6 for its Anniversary Celebration. This includes unlimited use of all rides, shows and attractions.

Silverwood will close later starting in June and Boulder Beach will begin everyday operations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on June 9.

For a full schedule of park events and times, visit Silverwood’s website.

Early bird tickets are available now at $39 for adult one-day admission and $20 for children and seniors, and $70 adult two-day admission and $37 for children and seniors. Three-day admission is $106 for adults, and $57 for children and seniors.

Silverwood also offers special ticket deals on Mother's Day and Garfield Day, You can view them all on Silverwood's website.

