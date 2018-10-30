COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley firefighter who was seriously injured in a bike crash is urging people to wear a helmet.

It has been four months since Montana Sturges reported to work at Spokane Valley Fire Station 10. To simply say he and his crew are thankful he's back would be intensely understated.

His colleagues said he was in a bad way. He was in a medically induced coma and underwent several surgeries. His coworkers were scared for him but Sturges says he is very lucky.

It was late June. He and his girlfriend were riding their bikes on a quiet street just a few blocks from home in Coeur d’Alene.

“I remember about one minute before it. I remember riding my bike home from dinner," Sturges said. "The first thing I remember is about a month later. When I do remember waking up in the hospital these guys were the guys that were there. They'd sit by the bed and they'd hold my hand.”

That’s when Sturges learned he had been hit by a car. He had not been wearing a helmet.

"I broke a few ribs, broke a tail bone. And hit my head on the right side right here on the windshield. And I hit my head back here too, so I had a skull fracture on this left side,” he explained. "So, I had the most swelling right here on the right frontal lobe. And so, I had enough pressure that I was heading towards respiratory failure.”

Surgeons at Kootenai Health had to act quickly and decided on what us non-medical folks might call a stunningly drastic procedure, one that most probably saved Sturges’ life.

"And so, they cut this side of my head off. Like you can kind of see a little divot right here, but they cut that all the way back and around like that and left it off for a month," he said.

There he laid at Kootenai Health for weeks on end while a small, loving army formed around him.

"You accumulate sick leave here. So, we wanted to ensure he had enough sick leave to make it through his recovery. So, we talked to the chief about donating sick leave," said Spokane Valley Fire Captain Karl Cantrell.

Sturges said the outlook for him was bad. He said there were nurses that would trade shifts just to work with me. He is grateful for the kind care and grateful to the nice owner of Anchored Coffee who quietly delivered coffee to his family at the hospital every day for six weeks.

"Thank you to Coeur d'Alene Fire and sorry for being a real pain," he said.

Sturges learned his head injury quite literally forced him out of his mind.

"I was in restraints and fighting them in the back of the ambulance," he explained.

He learned a lot of what happened after from people he knew.

He said since that day, recovery has been tough.

"It was the hardest thing I've ever done," Sturges said. "Going from an active guy to…I had to learn to walk again. I had to walk in the hospital with a walker and a helmet on. So those little steps were really hard.”

As Sturges took one baby step after another over the last four months, there is one regret playing on repeat in his healing brain.

"I was not wearing a helmet and it was just like a few blocks. I'm a cyclist. That's like one of the things I like to do in my free time. I'd ride 100 to 200 miles a week and I always wear my helmet. So, I feel kind of dumb for not wearing a helmet, but I wasn't wearing a helmet," he said.

It’s a fact he can't change, but he might be able to change that fact for the next guy or child.

"All my little neighbor kids all have brand new helmets now and they all wear them," Sturges said.

His advice is backed by pain, struggle and the feeling of losing nearly everything.

"I'm the luckiest man alive," Sturges explains.

The luckiest man alive vows to go forth with his gift of time and his story and turn it into a gift for any of us within earshot.

