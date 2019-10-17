Editor's note: the above video touches on the Coeur d'Alene Library and books critical of President Trump being hidden throughout the library.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- Support will be available for children at all six of the Spokane Public Library locations for all of the scheduled story times. The new story times will be accompanied by a visual calendar to help children better understand the activities planned at the library.

The available support items at these new story times will include two weighted lap pads, one weighted blanket, one sensory weighted lap pad, several fidget spinners, as well as a play balance chair. These purchases were made possible by the Friends of the Spokane Public Library.

"Our team has received requests to create an inclusive environment for children on the spectrum and this is a great first step." said Executive Director Andrew Chanse

Chanse hopes this is only the beginning of similar projects aimed at advancing the public good.

"We hope to expand programming opportunities from here and we are very grateful for our supportive partner organizations." said the Executive Director.

Employees that work closely with the youth at the library recently completed training from the ISAAC Foundation, which aims to enhance the lives of friends and families touched by autism and other special needs through educational, emotion, and financial support programs.

