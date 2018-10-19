COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ramsey Elementary School students were escorted to Lake City High School after explosives were brought to the Coeur d’Alene Police Station for disposal.

CDA Police Department evacuated the station and businesses along N. Schreiber Way on Friday. At about 1:15 p.m. a citizen arrived at the station with explosives he had found in his vehicle, according to CDA police.

The Spokane Police Bomb Squad removed the explosives. Streets and businesses reopened around 3:20 p.m. and police said it is safe to travel through the area.

Parents and guardians could pick up their children at the high school starting at 3:00 p.m. with legal identification, the school district said. All school buses serving Ramsey Elementary students for pick up or drop off were rerouted to Lake City High School.

Hazardous Materials at the Police Department



Coeur D’ Alene Police are currently evacuating the police department and businesses along the 3800blk of N. Schreiber Way. Today at approximately 1:15pm a citizen came... https://t.co/gmtHq183Ji — Coeur d'Alene Police (@CdAPD) October 19, 2018

N. Schreiber Way in Coeur d'Alene is shut down because someone brought explosives to the Coeur d'Alene Police department for disposal. Students attending Ramsey Elementary School have been evacuated and escorted to Lake City High School. pic.twitter.com/WyXMgdyn78 — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 19, 2018

Bus Routes serving Ramsey were delayed due to the revision. These included Winton Route 18, Woodland Route 86 and Ramsey routes 2, 17, 32, 33, 37 and 83.

