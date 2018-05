SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – Spirit Lake Police Department is searching for a 65-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Allen Davison was last seen leaving an assisted living facility in the area of N. 10th Avenue and Rhode Island Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.

If you see Davison, please contact SLPD immediately at (208) 623-2701.

