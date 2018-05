SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – A missing 65-year-old man was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Spirit Lake Police Department.

Allen Davison was last seen leaving an assisted living facility in the area of N. 10th Avenue and Rhode Island Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.

If you see Davison, please contact SLPD immediately at (208) 623-2701.

