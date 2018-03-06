SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – A missing 65-year-old man was found safe Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m., according to the Spirit Lake Police Department.

Spokane Lake Police Department is once again asking the community’s for help in finding 65-year-old Allen Davison who has gone missing from an assisted living facility near 10th Ave. and Rhode Island St.

Police are warning residents that Davison is easily disoriented and considered a vulnerable adul because of ongoing medical conditions,

He left the facility not long after 9 p.m. and was last seen wearing a red white and blue flannel shirt with jeans and a ball cap.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact SLPD at (208) 623-2701.

