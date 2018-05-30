SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – Part of the sewer system in Spirit Lake is being crippled by a common household item: diapers, and lots of them.

The city’s mayor said she is baffled as to why people keep flushing them down the drain and now the mistake is prompting expensive repairs.

The lift station giving the city the most problems is located in the southeast part town in area of new homes and schools. That’s where crews found what amounted to be a case of diapers in the system.

“It wouldn’t surprise me, because people do pretty stupid things at times,” Ken Coombs, a Spirit Lake resident said.

Stupid is right.

“They shouldn’t be putting stuff like that down the plumbing system,” he said.

Crews have also found other weird things inside the system: steel wool and firewood. Sometimes it even makes it all the way to the water treatment plant.

All the junk has caused pumps at the lift station to burn out. The repairs do not come cheap and have so far, cost thousands of tax payer dollars.

“That was over a $10,000 fix less than two weeks ago,” explained Renee Eastman, the mayor. “And it had happened twice.”

The station is crucial to the city system. It services dozens of new homes and schools. Any kind of major backup could be bad.

“That’s a lot of people flushing toilets,” Eastman laughed.

She wants to be clear: keep your diapers and anything else that is not toilet paper out of the pipes, because whoever is doing it is hurting the city in a noticeable way.

“It’s really just a pain,” Eastman said.

