COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — If you are looking for a fun family outing this weekend, try heading to the Museum of North Idaho.

The Smithsonian Institute is holding Museum Day nationwide on Saturday and you can visit the Coeur d’Alene museum free of charge. Admission is normally $4 for adults, $10 for families and $1 for children.

The museum is located at 115 Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d’Alene and will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It explores the rich history of the Coeur d’Alene region.

There are several exhibits, including The Mullan Road; the Scandinavians Settled Here; Schitsu’umsh, The People Who Were Discovered Here; and When the Mountains Roared.

If you visit the museum, you can request a free parking pass at the desk.

Register for your free Museum Day ticket online.

