ATHOL, Idaho—As if Silverwood Theme Park wasn't already one of the most fun places in the Inland Northwest, it is making its way into a third year of expanding into its community.

No, we’re not talking about adding more rides or shows, but a valuable resource that makes the park a better experience for everyone. We’re talking about the Silverwood Interpreters.

Every year the theme park offers days that guarantee interpreting services where trained American Sign Language interpreters sign shows and attractions at the park. The 2018 days are May 20, June 16, July 21, August 18, and September 1. Interpreters are available by request during other days.

Silverwood Theme Park’s marketing assistant Jordan Carter said the interpreting program will be going into its third year in 2018.

Carter said the main goal was to get the word out the word out that interpreting services were available.

“The program is really starting to take off and is really starting to take off and it’s awesome,” said Carter.

Carter said the program was started by their training manager Nicole Walker after she started taking American Sign Language classes and saw a need for it at the park.

More information can be found on the Silverwood Interpreters Facebook page.

