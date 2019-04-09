COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene police have confirmed that an officer was involved in a shooting in Coeur d'Alene on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at North Pinegrove Drive and West Canfield Avenue in Coeur d'Alene, in an area that is a mix of residences and small businesses, near US-95 and the Silver Lake Mall. It is less than a mile from Lake City High School.

The shooting was confirmed to KREM 2 reporters just after 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police have not yet said who the suspect is or if anyone was injured.

