SANDPOINT, Idaho — More than 50 new trash cans that operate off of solar power have been installed in downtown Sandpoint.

The waste bins are manufactured by the company BigBelly and they use WiFi to let the city know when they're time to be emptied.

Notifications are sent to the trash removal company Waste Management, which then tracks how full they are. The new cans are expected to cut down expenses that the city uses on their regular road pickups.

Updates are sent out constantly and city officials can also track how full each can is.

“In the past, we didn’t have waste management monitoring them 7 days a week and trash would be overflowing during events,” City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton explained. “Overall, our cost goes down because we are not paying for garbage pickup three times a week.”

The recent installations also offer a more sanitary route to dump your trash. Located on each bin is a foot pedal that opens up the can and provides an easy drop into the can.

The solar-powered trash cans can be found near the busier areas around downtown Sandpoint and they can hold up to 150 gallons, nearly five times more than the city’s traditional trash containers.

