COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a story that rocked North Idaho and the first responder community.

Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore was on patrol in a neighborhood five years ago when he was shot and killed by an armed suspect. He left behind a wife and two children, along with many police officers who were friends and colleagues.

After using a stolen gun to shoot Sgt. Moore, the suspect sped off in Moore's own police car. This sparked a county-wide manhunt and chase.

The suspect was eventually caught and convicted of the killing, and today is just one of eight inmates on Idaho's death row.

But five years later, it's not the name of the suspect many choose to remember but that of the slain hero.

"He was taken for us doing what he did best: serving and protect and defending not only our community, but the ideals, the values, and the freedoms that are so uniquely American," said Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White.

Sgt. Moore first joined the Coeur d'Alene police department around 2000. He quickly emerged as a leader, eventually becoming a school resource officer.

Fellow officers told KREM that he was a dedicated officer who lived his life as a loyal public servant.

If there's one principle that Sgt. Moore appears to have instilled in others, it was caring for the community. In the days after his death, many people showed KREM how much Sgt. Moore meant to the Inland Northwest.

There were several fundraisers. People began putting blue lights on their porches as a nod to police, and K-27 stickers and decals on their cars to represent Sgt. Moore's call-sign.

Five years later, the generosity is still there.

Coeur d'Alene Cellars, located just a stone's throw away from the police department, printed special labels in honor of Sgt. Moore.

The winery initially made 240 bottles and they've been selling quickly. Proceeds of the wine are supporting the Coeur d'Alene Police Foundation.

"I'm sad....But at the same time, I'm grateful that we have a community that cares so much and we can be a part of that," said owner Kimber Gates.

The K-27 Memorial at McEuen Park in Coeur d'Alene is another way the community has worked to keep Sgt. Moore's memory alive.

A series of waterfalls at the memorial represent the values of Respect, Honor and Remember, words that represent a man who had these qualities and more in the eyes of the Coeur d'Alene community.

