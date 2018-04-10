RATHDRUM, Idaho — In Rathdrum, Idaho, Tuesday night, one junior football team had what might be considered the biggest plays of their year.

The Lakeland Hawks are a close-knit team of sixth graders.

Every kid on this team said hi to every one of his teammates when he arrived.

There was a kindness manifested on the field Tuesday night as two well-crafted plays.

Devon Rodgers and Liam Coffey show up to practice every day. They love football.

Monday through Friday, they are out on the field, working hard on defense, offense, and special teams.

They are on the field on Saturdays too, the normal game days.

Devon and Liam have special needs and they usually enter late in games on defense. But they don't usually touch the ball.

That is until Tuesday. For Tuesday night’s game, Coach Justin Miller drew up plays just for them. A moment of glory for these two boys after a year of hard work.

A unique, genuine display of sportsmanship and teamwork.

Leave it to sixth grade boys to remind us why we fell in love with sports in the first place.

