Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old Rathdrum girl

RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her Rathdrum home on Thursday afternoon.

According to the KCSO, deputies received reports that Hanna Hamilton, a 12-year-old girl from Rathdrum, ran away from her home off of Mallory Road at about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies received reports that Hamilton was possibly walking toward Rathdrum in a bright yellow-orange sweatshirt, black spandex pants, a pink hair tie, and black and white Vans shoes.

Deputies have already searched the area surrounding her residence but she has not been found, the KCSO said. Footprints were found by deputies going northeast along railroad tracks, but deputies lost the track, according to a news release.

Spokane Air 1, the Kootenai County Drone Team, the Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue team and detectives have been called in to help with the search, according to the KCSO.