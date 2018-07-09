COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A push to bring a new triathlon to Coeur d'Alene is making headlines.

Coeur d'Alene is one of three cities being considered for the 2020 and 2021 USA Triathlon's national championships, according to the North Idaho Sports Commission.

The USA Triathlon (USAT) is the national governing body for professional triathlon in the U.S.

USAT is different than the for-profit company that owns Ironman.

The North Idaho Sports Commission said if the USAT national championships come to Coeur d'Alene, that would equate to 5,000 athletes, their families and it would be a boost in tourism.

Representatives from the association were in the Lake City this week getting a tour of the area.

"These representatives from the USAT were able to see that the support that we have for an event like this in this area is just all encompassing. Everybody is on board," said President of North Idaho Sports Commission Cynthia Rozyla,

History has shown that support is necessary for big events like triathlons. The city's Chamber of Commerce and Ironman parted ways in 2017 in regards to the full Ironman race.

The Sports Commission said if the USAT nationals come to Coeur d'Alene, they'll still have to pay some sort of fee, but that amount is not yet determined.

"We've got the support to be able tot say, 'Hey, we're going to make this happen," said Rozyla.

